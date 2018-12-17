Will he or won’t he sign with USC this week? In-state athlete plays waiting game

Mullins athlete Xavier Legette will be watching closely this week as the pieces fall into place for South Carolina’s recruiting class.
If the Gamecocks miss on some targets, it’s possible he could sign this week. Will Muschamp likes Legette as a receiver, but because of limited space wants him to wait and enroll in August so he would count in the 2020 class.
If the space is there, Legette said he’d love to sign with the Gamecocks now.
“It would make real happy because my family would get to see me play,” he said. “Most of my family wouldn’t be able to come to Tennessee if I was able to go there.”
He also has East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Tennessee offers and has taken an official visit to Coastal. Legette played quarterback this season and rushed for 1,826 yards and 19 touchdowns and passed for 887 yards and 14 touchdowns.
South Carolina has 17 pledges in a class that’s expected to total 23, including two wide receiver commitments (Tyquan Johnson and Keveon Mullins). The early signing period begins Wednesday.
Notes
▪ South Carolina DB target Johnny Dixon of Tampa will sign Wednesday at 8 a.m. It’s USC or Miami for him.
▪ Class of 2020 safety Daejuan Gibson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was recently offered by USC.
“I was happy to get the offer from South Carolina when Coach Muschamp and Coach Bentley came by my school,” he said. “The coaches said they couldn’t wait to get me on campus and I am looking forward to visiting. They like my size and athleticism at the DB position. They seem to be pretty good coaches. People I look forward to building a relationship with.”
Gibson also has an offer from Tulane.
▪ USC was the first to offer 2020 WR Da’Quon Stewart of Huntersville, N.C.
“When they offered I was just very excited because it was the first one,” he said. “I was screaming to the top of my lungs saying, ‘Let’s gooooooo!’ I like that the Gamecocks love to compete and they are always going to play hard no matter who they are playing. They are in one of the best conferences in the NCAA. I love their fans because they are always going to show support and they keep the place rocking.
“Coach told me he likes how I attack the ball at the highest point, I have great second level speed he said I’m a fast receiver and I’m capable of doing some big things on the college level.”
▪ USC offered 2022 DL Alton Tarber of Deefield Beach, Florida, according to Sleeper Athletes.
