Gamecocks target Chris Steele won’t sign this week, or sign letter of intent at all

Highly-rated Bellflower, Ca. corner Chris Steele said he will not sign Wednesday. In fact, he said he won’t be signing an NLI at all.
He plans to announce Jan. 5 at the Army All-American Bowl and enroll at that school the next week. Finalists are USC, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and Southern Cal.
He’s being recruited hard by Gamecocks commit Ryan Hilinski, who said it’s down to South Carolina and Florida.
For the season, Steele is listed as having 32 tackles, one interception, 11 pass breakups and a pair of blocked kicks for one of the top teams in the county. His Don Bosco squad lost to Mater Dei to end the season, a powerhouse it had beaten earlier this season.
Notes:
▪ Dutch Fork 2020 wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was offered by Arkansas.
▪ The Gamecocks offered 2020 cornerback Deidrick Stanley of Hollywood, Fla. Some other reported offer are Ole Miss, Pitt, Louisville, Kentucky and Colorado State.
