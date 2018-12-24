Where things stand with Gamecocks class and where it would rank in other conferences

This year stands as further proof of the tough neighborhood where South Carolina football lives. The Gamecocks, who have 19 signees and unsigned commitment in junior college defensive lineman Jahkeem Green, are ranked 19th by Rivals. The class is ninth in the SEC but by Rivals it would be the No. 3 class in the ACC behind Clemson and Florida State, the No. 33 class in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma and Texas, and the No. 4 class in the Big 10 following Michigan, Penn State and Nebraska.
South Carolina remains in the mix for California corner Chris Steele of Bellflower, Ca who will announce Jan. 5 at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Steele has USC, Florida, Oregon, Oklahoma and Southern Cal as his final five. A source who has contact with Steele said last week he has not told him the Gamecocks are out but the sentiment of recruiting analyst is Florida and Oregon are the leaders.
The Gamecocks will remain involved with several unsigned prospects for the February signing date. Those players will include defensive lineman Jaquaze Sorrells of Winter Park, Fla; Pensacola, Fla., Darius Washington who has been committed to Mississippi State; Atlanta corner Dequanteous Watts ; Leesburg, Ga., corner Jammie Robinson and Ceder Hill, Texas Shilo Sanders. And of course, some new names could be added.
