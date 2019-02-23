Big in-state D-line target plans to get back to South Carolina as soon as he can

It’s a wonder defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway of Conway can find any time to deal with his recruiting. He went right from football season to basketball season. And when his basketball team was eliminated from the playoffs this week, he stepped directly into baseball. He’s a first baseman and catcher.
As for his recruiting activities, Hemingway said his most recent visit was to Wake Forest a couple of weeks ago.
“It was a good experience,” Hemingway said. “They have a lot of good things to offer me. I like their facilities and all the new ones that are being built.”
Hemingway said he doesn’t have anything else set for visits right now but he plans to see Duke and North Carolina at some point. He also plans to return to South Carolina as soon as he can.
USC remains in regular contact with Hemingway and Will Muschamp is encouraging him to come to Columbia and help in his building process. He’s also hearing from defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and new defensive line coach John Scott who he has not yet met.
“They like me and they want me to come there. They want me to come the new facility that they got built,” he said.
Clemson, Hemingway said, has not been in touch outside of some letters, but he said he does plan to get up there for a visit. He said Clemson coaches came thru his school in January and talked to his coaches.
USC and Wake Forest are the two showing Hemingway the strongest interest at this point. He also has offers from Maryland, NC State, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Duke, Ole Miss, Louisville and others. Hemingway say he’s not seen enough of the schools to settle on favorites right now.
“I’m just trying to visit the schools and get to know and find out what type of environment that I like.”
He said he plans to make his commitment the week of his first game in August.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina offered CB Clark Phillips of La Habra, Ca. Clemson also has offered along with Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Arizona State, Tennessee, LSU, Oregon, Notre Dame, BYU and others.
▪ The Gamecocks offered 2022 QB Gunner Stockton of Tiger, Ga.
