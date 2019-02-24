Florida athlete taking long look at South Carolina football

Valrico, Fla., 2021 athlete Charles Montgomery (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) was at South Carolina Friday and plans a more extensive visit of the football program with the coaches on Saturday. The Gamecocks offered Montgomery last summer and apparently they have been weighing heavily on his mind.
Montgomery told said late Friday night the potential of a commitment while on his visit Saturday does exist.
“(Friday) I just toured around South Carolina but tomorrow (Saturday) I’ll be going on the campus and checking it out,” Montgomery said. “But honestly, I’m going to talk to a coach and possibly commit to South Carolina.”
If the commitment comes to fruition, Montgomery would give the Gamecocks the versatility they enjoyed with departing receiver Deebo Samuel. He first burst on the football scene in Tampa as an 8th grader playing for FBU Tampa as a receiver, quarterback and defensive back. In high school, he’s been playing primarily receiver and running back with some quarterback.
Last season Montgomery rushed for 864 yards and 13 touchdowns averaging nearly eight yards per carry. He also averaged 25 yards per catch on 16 receptions with three touchdowns. He completed 10-20 passes for 220 yards and three scores. He also averaged 23 yards per kickoff return after averaging 33 yards per return as a freshman.
Montgomery also has offers from Iowa State, West Virginia, Southern Miss, FIU and Bowling Green.
