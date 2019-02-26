Frank Martin going to Chris Silva, Michael Carrera’s alma mater for blue chip big man

Frank Martin has developed a bit of a pipeline to one of the top high school basketball programs in the country. Over his time at South Carolina, Martin has gone up to Roselle Catholic in New Jersey and signed Michael Carrera, Chris Silva and Alonzo Frink. He’s now involved with another big from the program in 2020 6-foot-11 power forward Clifford Omoruyi, a native of Nigeria.
Omoruyi recently visited USC with guardian after playing in a weekend tournament in Charlotte. The Gamecocks have a spot on his list right now according to his coach Dave Boff, but so do a lot of other schools.
“He’s being recruited by everybody pretty much and I don’t think he has a top ten or anything like that even yet,” Boff said. “I think they like him a lot. They seem to be very, very interested. We’ll have to get thru this season and let them get thru theirs and things tend to pick up spring of your senior year.”
History with a school obviously is helpful in the recruiting game and the Gamecocks may benefit in this case, though Boff says nothing is automatic with any recruiting situation.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
“I think each kid is different to be honest,” he said. “Each kid’s reason for picking schools are all unique to them. I just think it will depend on how Cliff feels about the different schools that are recruiting him. I don’t know if our relationship with South Carolina, as great as it is, will have too much of an impact one way or another.”
Omoruyi also has visited West Virginia, N.C. State, Syracuse, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Massachusetts and others. Miami, Auburn, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Illinois, Connecticut and also are among his offers.
Boff said Omoruyi has the skills to be among the top 50 players in the country.
“He’s one of the best rebounders and shot blockers in the country I think,” Boff said. “He has a developing offensive game, really coming into his own offensively. Put those things together and he’s a pretty good player.”
Comments