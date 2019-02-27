Georgia tight end gets inspirational quote each day from USC’s Will Muschamp

Roswell, Ga., tight end John Copenhaver (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) visited South Carolina for a junior day Jan. 26. Since then, the Gamecocks have been in regular communication with him. Copenhaver said head coach Will Muschamp and tight ends coach Bobby Bentley have been inspiring him while at the same time keeping him in the loop about developments within the program.
“Coach Muschamp and coach Bentley have been recruiting pretty heavily,” Copenhaver said. “I’ve just been talking to them and keeping up with them a lot. He (Muschamp) sends me an inspirational quote every day and it kind of gets my day going.”
Copenhaver said he caught around 50 passes last season for 760 yards and 10 touchdowns. He can play attached as a pure tight end or he can detach and play in the slot as a receiver. His versatility is one aspect of his game that’s impressed the Gamecock coaches.
“I’m not really too big to where I’m mostly blocking and then running short routes,” he said. “I’m kind of big where I can block when I need to or I can go out and run a route. I’m faster than most tight ends and they’re just saying to keep my speed up but also gain some muscle weight.”
Copenhaver plans to return to USC, possibly for the spring game. If not then, he’ll be back for camp in June or July. He’s also considering setting an official visit with the Gamecocks. He visited North Carolina, Duke and Wake Forest two weeks ago and was at NC State last weekend.
He plans to go to Florida for a junior day and is also planning to see Georgia Tech, Purdue, Iowa and Nebraska.
Some of Copenhaver’s most recent offers were Nebraska, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Indiana and Florida.
