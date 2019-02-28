Gamecocks still No. 1 for massive JUCO lineman

Huge offensive tackle Jazston Turnetine (6-foot-8, 340 pounds) of Ellenwood, Ga. and Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) received an offer from South Carolina earlier this month. He also has an offer from Missouri. And that’s all, for now. Turnetine is optimistic more offers will roll in this spring and this season.
Gamecock offensive line coach Eric Wolford is not waiting around on the others to see what he’s seen. He continues to work Turnetine hard and has put the Gamecocks in the lead for him.
“They’re still number one to be honest,” Turnetine said. “I keep in touch (with Wolford) every day and I plan to visit out there very soon. Hopefully it will be official.”
Turnetine said his conversations with Wolford are not so much about USC, the school and the program but more about inspiring him to continue to improve as a player.
“He just tells me to focus on workouts and go strong every day, go hard every day. He tells me the same thing he tells the rest of his O-linemen every morning, inspiration messages and stuff like that.”
Turnetine said the lead for the Gamecocks over Missouri is large but he’s not close on making a final decision.
“Nah, no where near. You got to play it smarter,” he said. “I’m waiting on more offers to roll in and then I can determine where I can visit.”
Turnetine said his team begins its spring practice Tuesday.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina and Clemson linebacker target De’Rickey Wright of Atallah, Ala., was offered by Texas A&M. He visited USC in January and plans to visit Clemson on March 9.
▪ Clemson and USC running back target Kobe Pryor of Cedartown, Ga., was offered by Syracuse.
▪ Bradenton, Fla., kicker Axel Lepvreau plans to visit the Gamecocks this weekend. He also visited for games last season.
