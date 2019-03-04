In-state lineman calls each South Carolina visit ‘even better than before’

With no practice over the weekend and much of the staff in Atlanta for the funeral of the mother of assistant coach Bryan McClendon, there was little recruiting action around the USC football program. But Friday an in-state lineman to watch stopped in to see Will Muschamp and recruiter Bobby Bentley.
Indian Land 2021 offensive lineman Prestin Hawkins (6-foot-6, 290 pounds) has been invited for visits to some major programs and South Carolina is one to take notice of him early on.
“Yes, the visit was great,” Hawkins said. “I have been down twice and each time is even better than before. I really like the coaches and South Carolina feels at home. I really like coach Bentley and coach Muschamp. They say they are real impressed with my athletic ability to be 6’6.”
Hawkins visited Coastal Carolina Saturday and has also been to East Carolina, Maryland and N.C. State. His coach told him the Wolfpack is going to offer. He said he will visit UCLA April 2nd and the Bruins are indicating an offer is possible. He also plans to visit Pitt and Virginia Tech, and he plans a return visit to NC State. He said State coaches plan to watch him in his first spring practice.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
Hawkins also plays tight end and is a deep snapper.
Comments