Big JUCO defensive back likes what he’s hearing from South Carolina’s Robinson

St. Louis and Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) cornerback Art Green (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) has picked up team on the recruiting trail since early offers from South Carolina and Arkansas State. Some of his more recent offers were Tennessee, Houston, Rutgers, Louisville, Illinois, Nebraska and Arizona State. The Gamecocks checked out film of Green, who had six interceptions as a freshman, and saw enough to like to offer.
“First time talking to them was three days before offering me,” Green said. “Coach Robinson told me he watched my film and that he liked it, he liked my size and athleticism. And since I played receiver in high school, I’ve kind of got a one up on most DBs because I have ball skills. And then I talked to coach Muschamp and he said he can’t wait to get me on campus to see everything.”
Green originally signed with Arkansas State out of high school but went to Hutch to work on his grades. Now that his stock is climbing, he has the chance to go a Power 5 program like USC, and he’s excited about that.
“I liked it a lot,” he said. “They play in the best conference in college football. I would love to play in that conference. They sit pretty high because the facilities are great, I can get a good education there. My friends from South Carolina say the place is great.”
Green said Robinson has talked to him about visiting and that could come at the end of spring. If not, possibly in the summer or during the season. And now that he has multiple major offers, he has some criteria he will consider.
“A good environment to be around and be positive, and somewhere where I can get a good education and develop my athletic skills.”
And he has no doubt he can step up his game and excel in a league like the SEC.
“Size wise, I feel like I can. And skill wise, I feel like I can,” Green said. “Off of what they can teach me, I’m a pretty fast learner and competitive. I think the SEC, if you think you have all that, that’s like the best place to play.”
Green will graduate in December and said he won’t make a decision until late in his season. He said the Gamecocks will be in it with him all the way.
Notes:
▪ South Carolian target wide receiver Jaheim Bell of Valdosta, Ga. visited Tennessee over the weekend.
▪ Hammond quarterback Jackson Muschamp made a visit to Georgia over the weekend, his dad’s alma mater.
▪ USC and Clemson both offered CB Clark Phillips of La Habra, Calif., but neither is among his top 12 at this point.
▪ The Gamecocks offered linebacker Josh White (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) of Cypress, Texas. He’s a national-level recruit based on his listed offers at this point.
▪ South Carolina wide receiver target Michael Wyman of Greensboro, N.C., visited Georgia Friday.
▪ USC offensive line target Javion Cohen of Pell City, Ala., was offered by Louisville.
▪ South Carolina offered Notasulga, Ala., linebacker Trey Shaw (6-5 205). Some of his other offers are Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Kansas, Notre Dame and Purdue.
