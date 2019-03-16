He wants an opportunity few recruits get. South Carolina might offer it

Phenix City, Ala., offensive lineman Javion Cohen is a high priority target of South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford. He offered Cohen in mid-January and Cohen visited campus later in the month. The two have remained tight through daily contact and Cohen plans to return for an official visit next month.
“Me and coach Wolf talk every day,” Cohen said. “We set up an official visit for April 26. I look forward to going. It’s definitely somewhere where I could see myself. I’m excited about that one.”
Cohen is not interested in redshirting as a freshman. He want a chance to play early, something he and Wolford have discussed in detail.
“I’ve been asking him about the depth chart as far as what my position will look like when I get there,” Cohen said. “For me, of course, playing early is something important to me. The way the depth chart is looking, that’s shaping up to be something I’d like to see.”
Wolford is not alone in reaching to Cohen on behalf of the Gamecocks. His boss also is actively involved.
“I talk to (Will) Muschamp every day as well,” Cohen said. “He sends me every morning about 8 a.m. a motivational quote. We talk about it just like that’s part of the routine.”
The Gamecocks have to like their position with Cohen right now but this recruiting case is far from solved. And to make things even tough for the Gamecocks and others, Alabama recently offered Cohen, and that was important to him.
“Amazing. That was one definitely I always wanted and to get it that made me feel on a whole ‘nother level as a player,” Cohen said. “ My athleticism was something (Nick Saban) said he’d never seen from an offensive lineman before. He wants me to gain wait but pretty much my feet was what sold him.”
Cohen obviously was hyped over getting the big home-state offer, but he didn’t lose his mind over it. He didn’t automatically move the Crimson Tide to the top of his list.
“Right now I’m at a pretty even slate,” Cohen said. “At first I did have them (Alabama) on top but I’m at a pretty even slate right now.” He includes USC, Missouri, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Tennessee and LSU with Alabama in his to group at this point.
Cohen said he will visit LSU this weekend and he plans return trip to Alabama before spring break. And he will go to Florida State for it’s spring game April 6.
