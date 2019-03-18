South Carolina in top two for versatile Georgia defender along with SEC West squad

Rochelle, Ga., linebacker Desmond Tisdol has made several recruiting visits over the past three months. His stops have included South Carolina, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina and Georgia Southern. Tisdol said he’s still keeping things open and will come up with a favorites list later in the summer. But he said two teams are standing out the most right now.
“Auburn and South Carolina, 50-50 right now,” Tisdol said.
What’s put those two out in front, Tisdol said, is the closeness he’s developed with both of the coaching staffs.
“Their (USC) coaching staff. Coach (Will) Muschamp and coach (Coleman) Hutzler, the relationship I have with them. And I’ve got a good relationship with everybody at Auburn. I like their whole coaching staff.”
Besides USC and Auburn, Tisdol said Florida and Purdue also have been recruiting him hard. Tisdol said he is planning a return visit to USC for the spring game April 6.
Tisdol, who also excels in basketball and baseball, said he will not be graduating early. He’s not expecting to make a decision until late summer or even into his season.
