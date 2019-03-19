Tall JUCO defensive back hearing from Gamecocks daily. What his timeline looks like

Cornerback Art Green of Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) continues to hear a lot from South Carolina but it’s going to be a long time before a decision is rendered. Utah and Iowa State are his most recent offers. He’s not yet made any visits because he has fulfilled the one year residency rule at Hutchinson, but he’ll meet that this summer and then hit the road some. He plans to make USC one of his stops.
“They text me every day almost, every other day, send me a few motivational things,” said Green of his contact from Will Muschamp. And he’s also talking with defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson who keeps his message simple and to the point. “South Carolina is a great place to be. They have a lot of fun and they work really hard.”
Green also has offers from Tennessee, Nebraska, Illinois, Louisville, Rutgers, Houston, Massachusetts and Arkansas State. And he sees no rush to cut his list and identify favorites.
“It’s kind of early since I don’t have to decide until December,” he said. “I haven’t really thought about it. It’s kind of early to put an order together. Everybody is pretty even right now. The process just started and all the coaches are going to get to know me on a personal level.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
Hutchinson has started spring practice and will go on break next week. When they return, Green said he’s expecting the recruiters to be out to see him. As he moves forward with the process, the one measuring stick for separating the schools will be the depth chart.
“Since I’m in JUCO and coming out of that, playing time would be a big thing,” Green said. He added that USC, because of the strong interest and what the program has to offer, has some sticking power with him.
“They play in the SEC, one of the best conferences in college football,” he said. “If you want to play with the best, that’s the place to be.”
Green was one of the best cover corners in the junior college ranks last season with six interceptions.
Notes:
▪ Cypress, Texas tight end Drake Dabney (6-foot-6, 230 pounds) was offered by South Carolina. Some other offers are Houston, Arizona, Boston College, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Purdue, TCU, Vanderbilt and others.
▪ Lakeland, Fla., 2022 free safety Sam McCall was offered by USC. He also plays wide receiver. West Virginia also has offered.
▪ Gamecocks wide receiver target Micheal Wyman of Greensboro, N.C. was offered by West Virginia.
Comments