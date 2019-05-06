Gamecocks deliver dream offer to 2,000-yard Mississippi tailback

Thomas Brown expects more from Gamecocks backs, explains philosophy South Carolina Gamecocks running backs coach Thomas Brown breaks down what more he wants to see from his players, how coaching at Miami, Wisconsin helped him. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks running backs coach Thomas Brown breaks down what more he wants to see from his players, how coaching at Miami, Wisconsin helped him.

South Carolina is pursuing some top-flight running backs for the 2020 class like Marshawn Lloyd of Maryland and Kobe Pryor of Georgia. Another new running backs coach Thomas Brown is now working is Janari Dean (6-foot, 190 pounds) of Batesville, Mississippi. Brown just offered the 2,000-yard rusher and the relationship is now starting to develop.

“For the last few months I had been asking my dad did he think I would get any more major offers because it had came to a stalemate,” Dean said. “So when South Carolina called, I was mind blown. It was definitely a dream offer of mine as a kid. I grew up watching them and my favorite player was Pharoh Cooper. Friday was our first time talking but Coach Brown said he would be talking to me just about every day and that he would be down to see me (next week), so I think it’s going to be a great relationship. If you would have told me a year ago from today that I would be in the situation I am today, I would not have believed you because of the injuries I endured, but thanks to the man above and a great family I overcame adversity. “

That adversity included a torn ACL early in his career and a broken arm from a four-wheel vehicle accident. But he has recovered nicely rushing last season for 2,030 yards and 20 touchdowns.

“They said they love that I have skills you can’t teach such as natural feet and vision, and that I’m a gritty player and run hard” said Dean who also plays safety. Brown wants him for running back, he said, but also told him he could go over to defense.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Some of his other offers are Alabama, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Indiana and Southern Miss. He has visited Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas and Memphis. He said he plans to visit USC, most likely with an official, but no date has been set. He’ll make his decision in December and will be an early grad.

Dean said Arkansas and Mississippi State have been the two out front for him.

Notes:

▪ South Carolina cornerback target Art Green of Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) was offered by Ole Miss and Kentucky.





▪ USC linebacker target D.J. Lundy was offered by Tennessee.