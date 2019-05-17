Phil Kornblut

South Carolina recruiting target Tank Bigsby gives the latest on his recruitment

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits

What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. By
Up Next
What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. By

Hoganville, Georgia running back Tank Bigsby remains a primary South Carolina target and the Gamecocks are high up on his list. His spring practice concluded Wednesday and USC recruiters were in to scout him this month.

“I feel good about them,” Bigsby said. “It was about two weeks ago when we last talked. It was the same thing basically, just talking to them and catching up.”

LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisville and Oklahoma also were in this spring to scout Bigsby who is considered one of the top running back prospects in the country after rushing for 2200 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. He said USC, Georgia and Tennessee were recruiting him hard with Georgia, which offered him in the 9th grade, recruiting the hardest.

“I really don’t know yet,” Bigsby said when asked if a favorite had emerged. “I got a little bit of a leader. I don’t want to say nothing right now.”

As for what he’s looking for in a school, Bigsby replied, “Good academics and stuff like. The offensive line. I really don’t worry about the depth chart (at running back).”

Bigsby said he might take an unofficial visit to Tennessee this weekend. He has been to LSU officially and is scheduled for an official visit to USC on May 31. He also has taken multiple unofficial visit to USC and one to Georgia. He said Georgia might also get an official visit. He does not, at this point, have a decision date in mind.

Notes:

Flower Mound, Texas 2021 QB Garrett Nussmeier (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) was offered by USC.
Hopewell, Georgia 2021 safety TreVeyon Henderson was offered by the Gamecocks. He visited last season. He also picked up recent offers from Oklahoma and Tennessee.
Orlando corner Dominick Hill said South Carolina leads Texas and Missouri for him at this point. He’ll take an official visit to USC end of this month. Georgia is also in the mix.


Highly regarded 2022 quarterback Terian Williams of Lilburn, Georgia was scouted this spring by Gmecocks recruiter Coleman Hutzler. He plans to attend a camp at USC June 21.
  Comments  