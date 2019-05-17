Phil Kornblut What the state’s top basketball recruit is hearing from South Carolina, Clemson

Dorman forwards PJ Hall, the state’s top player for the 2020 class, will take his first official visit June 1 to Florida. Hall has visited Gainesville unofficially several times as his sister plays volleyball for the Gators. He has not yet firmed up any other official visits but said Clemson, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Tennessee are other’s he’s considering for visits.

Hall said Clemson head coach Brad Brownell and assistant coach Dick Bender were had their in home visit with him earlier this month after he returned from the AAU event in Dallas.











“They just want me to take a visit,” Hall said. “We talk on a daily basis. The last time I saw them in person was my in home visit. Coach Brownell and Coach Bender. It went very well. We were just hanging out and talking. I really like everyone there. They are looking for me to play my kind of game.”





Gamecocks coach Frank Martin was scheduled for an in home visit but had to cancel. But he did drop by Dorman to check in with Hall and teammate PG Myles Tate, also a Gamecock target.











“He was saying me and Myles are really important to them and he wanted to make sure that we knew he wasn’t just canceling and not going to come up anymore,” Hall said. The in-home visit has not yet been rescheduled.











Texas A&M also has had an in home-visit and Georgia Tech also has stopped by but has not had an official in-home visit. Hall said he will take his other official visits this summer. He is signing early so he is looking at a late summer decision. There is no favorite.