Big offensive lineman close to Gamecocks visit, ‘loving’ what he’s hearing

South Carolina was the first offer for offensive lineman Jazston Turnetine (6-foot-8, 340 pounds) of Ellenwood, Goergia and Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) and the two will take the next step in their relationship building the end of this month when Turnetine and his family come in for an official visit. Gamecocks offensive line coach Eric Wolford has made Turnetine a primary target for his 2020 recruiting haul and that’s paid off with a return of heavy interest from the big tackle.

“I’m feeling actually pretty good about them,” Turnetine said. “They talk to me. They call and communicate with me. Talk with me before I even open my eyes. I’m really loving it. I just want to get up there and see how it looks for myself. They want to show me the lifestyle and the atmosphere, and the football aspect. Coming from Nowhere, Kansas to a big time SEC school would be nice.”











With the Gamecocks in strong position, expectations from the outside going into the visit will be of a possible commitment from Turnetine.





“I can’t speak on that,” he said. “I don’t know, man. I don’t know.”











Turnetine said he’s also looking into an official visit with Missouri, plus Houston and TCU also are possible for visits. But the two SEC East rivals, USC and Missouri, are the two standing out the most to him.











“They both want me pretty bad, but I feel most of the love coming from South Carolina,” Turnetine said. “They were my first offer and they show me they actually really want me.”











Turnetine also has offers from Utah, West Virginia, Arizona and SMU.

Notes:

▪ Conway defensive end Tonka Hemingway said he continues to hear regularly from Gamecocks defensive line coach John Scott. USC, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt and Duke have been through this spring to check on him. He said and Duke also are strong on him at this point, and Vandy is starting to come on as well. He visited USC for the spring game and has also been to Duke and Wake Forest. He’s still considering all of his offers before deciding on his official visits. Some of his other offers are Louisville, Alabama, Rutgers, Ole Miss, Georgia, East Carolina, North Carolina and NC State. He plans a decision by the end of summer.





▪ Pittsburgh defensive end AJ Beatty included South Carolina in his top seven. The others are North Carolina, UCF, West Virginia, Purdue, NC State and Maryland. He visited USC for the spring game.