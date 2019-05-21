Gamecocks target makes clear, he’s not a ‘Bama lock, he hears from USC daily

Gamecocks football: Muschamp explains recruiting plan, talks young players South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp talked about his recruiting plan for the next few months, his roster and some of the young players. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp talked about his recruiting plan for the next few months, his roster and some of the young players.

Standout Mt. Juliet, Tennessee defensive end Reggie Grimes has a final six of South Carolina, Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. From those six, he’s settled on official visits with USC, Alabama, Florida State and LSU. Vanderbilt and Tennessee, being within driving distance, will get unofficial visits.

Grimes has set the Gamecocks official visit for June 6 and the one to Alabama for Sept. 21 for the Southern Miss game. Recruiting experts across the Internet are convinced Grimes will follow in his father’s footsteps and go to Alabama. Eventually, that might be the case. But right now, according to Grimes, they are all just spitballing.

“Everyone says that I’m going to Alabama but I haven’t said I’m going to Alabama,” Grimes said. “Our recruiting process is still very open. All these sites that say that I’m going to Alabama, they haven’t in fact talked to me about it because I’ve never said anything like that.”

Which gives hope to the other coaches in hot pursuit, including USC’s Will Muschamp and Bobby Bentley.

“They really have a lot of interest. They came by the school twice this past spring,” Grimes said. “We usually talk every day. I’m talking to someone from South Carolina every day. Can’t wait to see for myself on the official visit.”

Grimes took an unofficial visit to USC in January. He’s also been to Alabama, Tennessee and Florida State unofficially.

Grimes does not have a decision timeline and he won’t sign until February.

Notes:

▪ Reidsville, North Carolina 2021 wide receiver Breon Pass picked up an offer from South Carolina over the weekend.

“Getting the offer meant a lot to me,” Pass said. “My first SEC offer and especially coming from South Carolina, is a blessing. South Carolina is close to home and I just love the campus and South Carolina in general. The coaches love my skill set and how I have great hands and how I make plays.”

Pass has visited NC State and Wake Forest and plans to visit USC at some point. He also has offers from Duke, NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Appalachian State and Elon. According to MaxPreps, Pass last season caught 35 passes for 616 yards and 13 touchdowns.





▪ USC wide recevier target Ze’Vian Capers of Alpharetta, Georgia was offered by Virginia Tech. ▪ Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch and some other top prospects were at Georgia Saturday for a recruiting event.



▪ The Gamecocks offered 2021 defensive back Bryce Steele (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) from Raleigh, NC. Steele is a heavily offered recruit with offers including Michigan, North Carolina, Duke, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Syracuse, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Penn State.



