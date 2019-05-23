South Carolina trying to pull productive tight end out of Florida State’s backyard

Bobby Bentley excited for challenge of coaching tight ends South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach Bobby Bentley moved from running backs coach to tight ends this offseason. He'll work with Kiel Pollard, Evan Hinson Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach Bobby Bentley moved from running backs coach to tight ends this offseason. He'll work with Kiel Pollard, Evan Hinson

South Carolina missed Hayden Hurst at the tight end position last season because of his ability to stretch the field as a receiver and block. The Gamecocks would love to find another hybrid tight end type like the Raven’s first round pick, and Tuesday they offered one who they think fits the bill in Sage Ennis (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) of Tallahassee, Florida. The hometown Seminoles also offered this week but the Gamecocks are the first from their league to do so.

“Getting the offer was pretty big,” Ennis said. “It was my first SEC offer and I’ve been waiting on it for awhile now. I’ve been in contact with the coaching staff and Coach Bentley since January. I love the coaching staff and how they’re honest and won’t blow you any smoke. Coach Bentley says I’m his guy and that’s pretty big. They seem like they have something going good for them. It was a pretty big moment when I got that offer.”

Ennis caught 39 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also rushed for nine touchdowns. He’s big and versatile, like Hurst, and the Gamecocks like that.

“They like how I’m aggressive, strong, powerful, and athletic. I have a big catch radius which is a good benefit for me. I really developed my blocking game this spring and that sealed the deal for me. We all saw what they did with Hayden Hurst. He’s now making tons of money and playing on Sunday. I feel like I could fit in just like him. Their offense suits a hybrid tight end like myself.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ennis is closing in on the 40 offer mark. Some of the others on his sheet are West Virginia, Maryland, Miami, NC State, UCF, USF and Coastal Carolina. The hometown team will no doubt he hard for anyone to beat but Ennis is giving the Gamecocks their due as far as favorites are concerned.

“They’re up there,” he said. “I’m not quite sure where, but they’re up around five if I had to say.”

Ennis visited USC for a junior day Jan. 20. He’s also been to Florida State, Rice, Memphis and UCF. Ennis also is an outstanding student and holds several Ivy League offers including Harvard, Yale, Princeton and Columbia.