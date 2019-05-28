Phil Kornblut South Carolina one of the ‘top teams’ for dynamic two-way Alabama recruit

Notasulga, Alabama tight end Eric Shaw has increased his offer list in recent weeks to include Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Southern Miss, Ole Miss, Florida and LSU. He’s been sitting on offers from South Carolina, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Texas A&M, Virginia, Nebraska and others.

Shaw visited USC in April for the spring game and recruiter Bobby Bentley has maintained steady contact with him.

“Me and coach Bentley have a good relationship,” Shaw said. “They still want me to play down there. They are definitely one of my top teams. I’ve got a good relationship them. They are one of my top teams. I just feel like I would be a great fit at South Carolina.”

Shaw said he’s not ready to elaborate on other teams who he considers among his favorites because he needs to take more visits. Some of the trips he plans to make this summer will be to Florida, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Ole Miss. He also plans a return trip to USC.

Shaw can play linebacker as well as tight end. He said the Gamecocks have been recruiting him strictly for tight end.

According to OANow.com, he had 60 tackles, seven for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recoveryin six games last season, while on offensie posting 11 carries for 248 yards and three touchdowns and six catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

Shaw suffered a torn ACL in his left knee midway through last season but has been cleared to return to football related activities.

Notes:

▪ Cornerback Elijah Rodgers said Monday he expects to hear back from South Carolina this week on being accepted into school. The former Shrine Bowler said his plans are to transfer from Gardner-Webb and walk-on this fall.





▪ Dorman point guard Myles Tate will visit Virginia Tech unofficially this Saturday.

▪ Dematha High School Earl Timberlake, a 6-foot-5 forward from Hyattsville, Maryland plans an official visit to USC on June 6 according to TheBigSpur.