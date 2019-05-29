Phil Kornblut Where things stand with South Carolina, top in-state point guard

What’s the latest on Myles Tate’s recruitment? USC target weighs in 2020 in-state point guard Myles Tate updates his recruitment on April 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 2020 in-state point guard Myles Tate updates his recruitment on April 13, 2019.

Dorman point guard Myles Tate had another impressive performance in last weekend’s AAU action in Atlanta. His reputation in the recruiting world continues to grow and he added a recent offer from Murray State to a list that includes South Carolina, Clemson, Virginia Tech, College of Charleston, Wofford, Appalachian State and others. And Butler is now showing interest.





This Saturday, the 6-foot Tate will make an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech. New Hokies coach Mike Young, the former Wofford coach, was in for a visit earlier this month. Of course, Young has had a long-standing relationship with Tate.

On June 17, Tate plans to visit USC. Gamecocks coach Frank Martin was scheduled for an in-home visit this month but had to postpone it. He and his assistants continue to do their work with Tate.

“I talked to coach Frank Martin a few days ago and he was just telling me that he knows what I can do and he knows how much wants me,” Tate said. “I love South Carolina. They are one of my favorites. I love the way they do things in recruiting. I love how Frank Martin coaches his guys and I love how disciplined they are.”

Tate said he’s still open to all the schools that have offered him but along with USC, the other schools standing out the most at this point would be the College of Charleston, Virginia Tech, Murray State and Appalachian State.

Along with his visits to USC and Virginia Tech in June, Tate said he’ll also visit Butler. He has not timetable for a decision though he’d like to make one before his season if he can.