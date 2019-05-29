Phil Kornblut Blue chip lineman will visit Gamecocks with family, doesn’t rule out committing

Greensboro, North Carolina defensive end Myles Murphy said Tuesday night South Carolina is his leader going into his official visit this weekend.

His parents will join him on the visit. He did not rule out the possibility of a commitment. He has been planning to take other official visits with Alabama, North Carolina, LSU and Florida.

The blue chip lineman is the teammate of Gamecocks commit Mike Wyman. As a junior, Murphy had 53 tackles, 18 for loss, and 10 sacks as part of a defense that allowed 16 points per game.

Notes:

▪ The Gamecocks made the top five with Knoxville running back Elijah Young. The others are Tennessee, Mississippi State, Missouri and Kentucky.

▪ Sammamish, Washington running back Sam Adams named a top six of Washington, Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A&M. He also had a USC offer.

▪ According to TheBigSpur, Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch is scheduled to take his official visit to USC this weekend.

▪ Gamecocks 2021 commitment Lovasea Carroll plans to visit Auburn on Friday.

▪ USC offered 2021 offensive lineman Javonte Gardner (6-foot-5, 290 pounds) of Orlando.

▪ Matt Cross, a 6-foot-7 forward from of Beverly, Mass., said he will take an official visit to USC on June 6-7.