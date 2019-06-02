South Carolina commit’s message to coaches about his other visits

How South Carolina approaches recruiting offensive linemen South Carolina Gamecocks football offensive line coach Eric Wolford explains the Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football offensive line coach Eric Wolford explains the

Long time Gamecocks offensive line commitment Issiah Walker (6-foot-4, 302 pounds) of Miami made his official visit over the weekend with his parents. Walker has been committed to the Gamecocks since May 8 of 2018. He has taken unofficial visits to several other places and he plans to continue with his visits. But he said his commitment to the Gamecocks is a nine on a ten scale and he doesn’t foresee any change in his future plans.

“It went real good,” Walker said of his official visit. “I’d already seen what I wanted to see (on an earlier visit). This was about my parents. They loved it. And if they love it, I love it. My parents really bonded with the coaches.”

Walker also has a strong bond with the coaching staff, in particular offensive line coach Eric Wolford. Wolford and Will Muschamp wanted to know exactly where things stood with Walker and he laid it out for them.

“I told them I am committed,” he said. “I’ve been committed for about a year. I don’t have any plans to change but I’m still open to taking other visits. I told them don’t worry about it, I’m still committed to ya’ll.”

Walker said the only other official visit he has in mind right now is to LSU and no date has been set. He will be going to some camps with teammates, not to workout but to meet up with the coaches. Those stops will include Florida, UCF and South Florida.