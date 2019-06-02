Phil Kornblut Blue chip defensive lineman has Gamecocks as leaders after visit. What’s next for him

Greensboro, North Carolina defensive end Myles Murphy (6-foot-6, 280 pounds) was favoring South Carolina going into his official visit over the weekend. He did not intend to commit on the visit and he did not as he plans to continue with some official visits this month. But that’s not to say the visit wasn’t beneficial to the Gamecocks in their pursuit of one of the nation’s top defensive end prospects.

“I’ve got two more official visits, maybe three, and then I will make my decision,” Murphy said. “They are still the leader. They are stronger (as a leader). I can’t see anybody overtaking.”

The Gamecocks will have to withstand some strong competition over the next weekends as Murphy plans to take an official visit to Florida next weekend and Alabama the weekend after that. He’s also considering taking an official visit to North Carolina on June 20 before rendering the final verdict. USC apparently did all it could do over the weekend to convince Murphy there’s no need to look elsewhere.

“It was great, I loved it,” Murphy said. “How the players interactive, we were all close. The coaches treat us like it was home. I loved it here. It was good.”

Murphy said he really enjoyed the Saturday visit to Will Muschamp’s house on Lake Murray and his opportunity to visit with the coach before departing for home.

“He was telling me how much I would achieve here, how it would be like home, just two hours away from home and playing for the greatest fan base they have in Columbia,” Murphy said. “He’s a great person, he’s like one of us. And that house was amazing.”

Murphy does not have a set date for an announcement but plans to make his decision after he completes the remaining official visits.