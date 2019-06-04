Georgia runner is committed to Gamecocks, but Auburn still a school he holds onto

Muschamp on RB recruiting South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp was asked about his running back recruiting on Tuesday. This is what he said about the position and running backs coach Thomas Brown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp was asked about his running back recruiting on Tuesday. This is what he said about the position and running backs coach Thomas Brown.

South Carolina 2021 commitment Lovasea Carroll of Warrenton, Georgia made an unofficial visit to Auburn on Saturday for the Big Cat Weekend. Carroll committed to the Gamecocks in early May but he has not shut down his recruiting. But even after his time with the Tigers, Carroll is holding firm with his commitment.

“It was a great visit,” Carroll said. “It really was just hanging with the coaches and getting to know them personally. I wouldn’t say it would affect my commitment, but Auburn is one of the schools I would hold on to if I ever de-committed.”

Carroll said he hopes to return to USC for a visit this Saturday. He also visited May 4, the day before he committed.

Carroll said the Gamecocks like him as a running back though he also plays in the slot and the secondary. Last season he rushed for 1,446 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Carroll also holds offers from Georgia, Mississippi State, Alabama and Cincinnati.

Notes:

▪ Carol City, Florida 2021 running back Katravis Geter (5-foot-8, 180 pounds) was offered by USC.

▪ Miami defensive end Elijah Roberts named a top five of the Gamecocks, Florida, Florida State, Miami and Georgia Tech.

▪ USC offensive line commitment Issiah Walker of Miami plans to visit Florida this week.



