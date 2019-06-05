Blue chip lineman building bond with USC assistant, will make choice this summer

How Hammond’s Alex Huntley got the nickname ‘Boogie’ Hammond sophomore defensive lineman Alex Huntley explains how he got his nickname. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hammond sophomore defensive lineman Alex Huntley explains how he got his nickname.

South Carolina had a big recruiting weekend to open the month of June but one of the Gamecocks’ major targets, defensive lineman Alex Huntley of Hammond, wasn’t there. Instead, he was chilling with family and friends at Litchfield Beach. Huntley was trying to get in a little R&R before a hectic summer of football, basketball and recruiting unfolds.

Though he didn’t make it to USC last weekend, Huntley said he’ll definitely set an official visit date with the Gamecocks.











“Trying to reschedule, we’re just trying to figure out the right dates,” Huntley said last week. “The big thing is getting me in for an official, sooner than later. That’s been Coach (John) Scott and Coach Muschamp.”





Scott is new to the scene at USC as the defensive line coach and one of his priorities was to get to know Huntley and build a relationship. Huntley said that has been accomplished.











“It’s been great in my opinion,” he said. “I think he’s a good coach and a good person.”











Huntley said Georgia is a second school that definitely will get an official visit, and Oklahoma stand a good chance for one as well. The rest of his top six schools, LSU, Texas and Stanford, also remain under consideration.











Huntley plans to make a decision this summer but no date has been set.