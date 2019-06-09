South Carolina staff continues effort to flip Florida commit

VIDEO: Bryan McClendon talks recruiting philosophy South Carolina receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator gives his take on recruiting and on quarterback Brandon McIlwain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator gives his take on recruiting and on quarterback Brandon McIlwain.

Valdosta, Ga., wide receiver Jaheim Bell (6-3 204) made his first official visit of the recruiting process over the weekend to South Carolina. Bell has been a Florida commitment since April but is willing to explore other options at this point. Will Muschamp was recruiting him hard before his commitment and plans to continue his efforts to fllp him.

“He was telling me that he wasn’t mad that I committed to Florida,” Bell said. “He said it was something he understood as a coach. He said he’s still going to recruit me hard.”

Bell also visited USC in earlier in the process, but on this trip he got a chance to be exposed to players in the program, and that went well for him.

“The players really stood out,” Bell said. “I feel like I fit in with them. They are really cool. They took me in like I’m on the team.”

Bell also had a meeting with the offensive coaches talking with offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon and tight ends coach Bobby Bentley about how he would be used in their schemes.

“They showed me different things about how they would use me in the offense at receiver,” he said. “I like it. It’s similar to what I do at my high school. It would be an easy transition.”

Bell said he is still committed to Florida but the visit with the Gamecocks gave him something else to think about regarding the Gamecocks.

“It’s a school that I’m considering still,” Bell said. “It gave me a better perspective on them.”

He does not have any other visits scheduled at this point. He does not have a timetable on a decision and he is not graduating early.

Last season Bell had 70 catches for 800 yards and 14 touchdowns.