Former South Carolina 7-footer finds his next school

Former 7-foot-1, South Carolina center Jason Cudd said Monday he has signed a letter of intent to play this season at Olney Central College, a two-year school in Illinois. Cudd said his plan is to play this one season with the Blue Knights and go through the recruiting process again.

That would include being open to a return to USC if Frank Martin decides to recruit him again.

Cudd, who is from Socastee, said he is spending this summer working out with friends and trainers in his hometown with a focus on his foot-work and improving his 3-point shooting.

A knee injury limited Cudd to just five games last season. He did not score any points and he had three rebounds for the season. As a freshman in 2018, Cudd played in 23 games and scored 30 points while grabbing 22 rebounds.

Olney Central reached the national quarterfinals last season and finished with a 25-6 record. The Blue Knights averaged 98 points per game.