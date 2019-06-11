In-state, blue chip lineman sets South Carolina visit for later in the week

Grainger, Hemingway react to Conway’s win over Hartsville Conway quarterback Darren Grainger and defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway speak after the Tigers moved to 4-0 on the season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway quarterback Darren Grainger and defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway speak after the Tigers moved to 4-0 on the season.

South Carolina and North Carolina are two of the leading contenders for Conway defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway, and he’s going to see both places this week. He actually was in Chapel Hill on Monday for an unofficial visit with the Tar Heels. And he has set his official visit to USC for this weekend.

Hemingway said he enjoyed the visit to North Carolina and several things about the programming impressed him.

“The coaching staff, the environment, the new things being built and all that,” Hemingway said, adding that he feels a lot of pull from the Tar Heels.

Hemingway said he talked Sunday night with the Gamecocks. His parents will join him on his visit this weekend.

Hemingway said after he takes his official visit to USC, he plans to take an unofficial visit to Vanderbilt on a date to be determined. He also plans to take official visits to Duke, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Vanderbilt.





