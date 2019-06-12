Gamecocks a top priority for nationally recruited defensive lineman

Will Muschamp talks Williams-Brice upgrades, recruiting South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses football in Rock Hill and Gamecocks recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses football in Rock Hill and Gamecocks recruiting.

One of the best players on South Carolina’s board is Charlotte defensive end Jacolbe Cowan (6-foot-5, 265 pounds). A nationally recruited prospect, Cowan has the Gamecocks on his short list. He has a long history with the program dating back to his freshman season. Since then he’s visited nearly a half-dozen times for games, camps and seven-on-seven tournaments. He was back Friday for an unofficial visit, and the primary purpose was to meet the newest member of the defensive staff.

“The big thing about this visit that I wanted to get to see was the new D-line coach John Scott,” Cowan said. “I hadn’t gotten a chance to sit down with him and have an in-depth, genuine conversation. It was great doing that. He’s a great coach. I’ve heard nothing but great things about him from other players. I know Rick Sandidge. He’s like a brother to me. I’ve heard from him and other coaches that he is a great guy and I got to see that for myself. He definitely impressed me and my mother.”

The visit was a positive one for Cowan and it further solidified USC’s position among his top schools.

“South Carolina is definitely a top priority to me,” Cowan said. “They have been since they’ve been recruiting me and they offered me in my freshman year.”

Will Muschamp also is taking an active role in recruiting Cowan. The two got to talk again Friday and Cowan said it’s clear there’s a spot for him on the defensive line of the future.

“He believes I can come in and be an instant impact player,” Cowan said. “He wants me to be the guy on the defensive line and be a force from day one. He believes I’m a guy that’s talented enough to do that, I just have to put the work in.”

Cowan said he might be back at USC on Friday for a seven-on-seven. That depends on his sister’s birthday party earlier in the day. Saturday he leaves for Ohio State and his first official visit.

Cowan said he’s undecided about his other official visits. He has also taken unofficial visits to Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina.

The others on his short list are Clemson, Alabama, Oregon, Oklahoma, Penn State, NC State and LSU. He will sign in December and graduate early.

Notes:

▪ South Carolina 2021 running back commitment Lovasea Carroll plans to visit Georgia Thursday.



▪ Sumter 2021 athlete Deshawn McKnight was offered by Duke. He was at USC on Saturday.

▪ Greer 2023 quarterback Raheim Jeter was offered by Georgia Tuesday after attending a camp.

▪ Gamecocks offensive line commitment Issiah Walker of Miami visited Miami on Tuesday.