Blue chip quarterback prospect feels ‘very loyal’ to South Carolina

Littleton, Colorado 2021 pro-style quarterback Jake Rubley (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) has spent this week in the Palmetto State. Monday he was at South Carolina to visit with Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner. Then he headed up the road to Clemson where he worked out at the Tigers’ camps on Tuesday and Wednesday. He has had a Gamecock offer for a while and he is under evaluation by the Tigers who have yet to offer a 2021 quarterback prospect.

The visit to USC was the latest in a series of visits he’s made with the Gamecocks. He and the coaches there have already developed a tight relationship, and Rubley is looking forward to moving forward with the Gamecocks in the recruiting process.

“It was as my fourth time going out their way so they were really appreciative for that,” Rubley said. “They said that they really want me and every time coach Werner sees me throw he says I keep getting better. I’ve always loved South Carolina. They were my first offer so I’m very loyal to them in that point.”

He’s still figuring out where he stands with the Tigers.

“Clemson is unbelievable,” Rubley said. “Their facilities and coaching staff are some of the best in the country. Offer-wise, I’m not really sure. They said they are looking to offer some 2021 kids here soon, so hopefully I’m one of them. The first day I thought I played good but not as well as I’d like, but when I came for the second day I really turned it up. I think I showed him them that hopefully I’m good enough to offer.”

From Clemson, Rubley is headed for camps at N.C. State, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas State and LSU. Also on his offer list are Colorado, Colorado State, Michigan, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and Northwestern. He also has camped at Penn State.

Rubley said it’s too soon in the process for him to have favorites.