Phil Kornblut
One of the top 20 players in the country sets visit to South Carolina
‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits
Up Next
Sanford, North Carolina defensive end Desmond Evans has been a frequent visitor to USC. He was in for two games last season and a junior day in March. The Gamecocks are on one of his strongest recruiters and figure to be among his favorites when he drops a top list before his season. He hasn’t made any recent visits or camps because he’s been focused on getting ready for his season, but he plans a return visit for next weekend.
He is going to UNC this Sunday for a camp. Evans is coming back to Columbia with a teammate to watch him in camp, but he’s not going to workout himself. The Gamecocks already have a good idea about him as a player.
“They just say they really want me and I’m their number one guy I guess,” Evans said Wednesday night, adding he hears from a Gamecock coach every day. “I feel kind of good about them.”
Evans said he also plans to visit Tennessee, Clemson, Texas A&M and Ohio State. He said he hasn’t heard that much from Clemson but he wants to take a visit nonetheless.
Evans said he doesn’t have a favorite and he’s looking at the end of his season before making a decision.
Comments