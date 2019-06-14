Highly rated linebacker has a lot of good things to say after trip to Columbia

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

Athens, Georgia linebacker Len’Neth Whitehead (6-foot-1, 230 pounds) was among the prospects at South Carolina on Thursday. Whitehead is a wanted man as an inside linebacker and his offers include USC, Georgia, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Michigan, MIssissippi State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin. The Gamecocks apparently left an impression on Whitehead.

“It was awesome,” Whitehead said. “I had a good time. The campus was beautiful. The facilities were awesome. The talk with the coaches went well and I feel they made it clear they wanted me and I was a priority.”











Whitehead, no doubt, is a priority for all the teams on his offer list. USC faces some stiff competition, including the hometown Bulldogs. But coming off this visit, Whitehead said USC will be a factor in his recruiting moving forward.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW







“The visit most definitely opened my eyes up as far as South Carolina’s program,” Whitehead said. “They have most definitely moved up on my rankings and I plan on continuing to visit the school.”











Whitehead also plays running back but he is being sought as a linebacker.