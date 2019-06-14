Gamecocks quarterback target aims to get back on campus ‘ASAP’

What South Carolina’s QB coach said about Bentley, Hilinski, Joyner South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach Dan Werner broke down quarterbacks Jake Bentley, Ryan Hilinski, Dakereon Joyner heading into USC's spring game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach Dan Werner broke down quarterbacks Jake Bentley, Ryan Hilinski, Dakereon Joyner heading into USC's spring game.

South Carolina camps are continuing this weekend and Will Muschamp and Dan Werner are getting a look at some quarterbacks. The camps will conclude next weekend with one of the Gamecocks’ top 2021 quarterback targets returning for another chance to show the two coaches what he can do. Colten Gauthier of Dacula, Georgia last visited in May, and the coaches want to see him again in a camp setting.

”Been real good,” Gauthier said of the contact from the Gamecocks. “They are looking forward to getting me back to campus ASAP. He (Werner) He is just really looking forward to being able to put me thru drills. And I’m looking forward to Coach Muschamp watching me throw live and being able to coach me through the camp.”











Gauthier has picked up several major offers and is checking out a lot of schools this summer. He said South Carolina remains one of his favorites.





“I feel really, really good where I stand with them,” he said. “Definitely still a high priority.”

Gauthier is coming off an appearance at the Georgia Tech camp earlier this week. He’s also been to Virginia Tech and Duke, and this weekend he is set to visit Miami and UCF. He also plans to visit West Virginia and would like to see Vanderbilt, Colorado, Kentucky and Louisville.

Notes:

▪ Tallahassee 2021 wide receiver Semaj James plans to visit Clemson and South Carolina next weekend. He has a USC offer.

▪ The Gamecocks offered 2021 cornerback Rance Conner (5-foot-10, 173 pounds) of Miami.