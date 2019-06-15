In-state linebacker fighting for a South Carolina offer

Fort Dorchester linebacker Darryle Ware made an appearance at a South Carolina camp earlier this month hoping to plant the seed in Will Muschamp’s mind that he’s worthy of an offer. Ware also visited the Gamecocks in February for a junior day and was back for the spring game. He was happy with his camp performance and was watched closely by Muschamp and linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler.

“They like the way I play” Ware said. “Coach Muschamp said he was impressed with how quick I was on the ball and my ability to play aggressive.”











Ware also liked how the coaches talked to him off the football field.

“Some places only care about their fancy facilities, but there was an authenticity at Carolina,” Ware said. “The people seemed to really care about you as a person.”

Ware has received offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Colorado State. He’s also attended camps at Duke, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Kentucky. He’s hoping to return to Columbia sometime this fall.

Notes:

▪ Lilburn, Georgia 2021 defensive back Quincy Bryant was at at USC this weekend for 7 on 7 tournament and camped the day after.

▪ USC target Blythewood wide receiver 2021 Joshua Burrell planned to visit Penn State and Maryland Friday and Saturday.

▪ The Gamecocks offered 2020 athlete JJ Pegues (6-foot-2, 280 pounds) from Oxford, Mississippi Some of his other offers are Ole Miss, Auburn, Alabama, Mississippi State, Kansas and LSU.



