He could be a two-way player in college, and the Gamecocks are in his final two

Batesville, Mississippi safety Janari Dean took his official visit to South Carolina over the weekend and said Sunday afternoon he’s down to the Gamecocks and Mississippi State on his decision. Dean said his visit to USC went very well and could see time with the Gamecocks at both safety and running back if he chooses them. He rushed for over 2,000 yards last season.

“I like the coaching staff, they are good people,” Dean said. “They told me I’d be a versatile player on the defense. They like my film obviously. Coach Muschamp told me it would be a great fit here for me.”

Dean said he probably won’t take an official visit to Mississippi State since he’s been there plenty of times and knows enough about the Bulldogs. In fact, he knows enough about both schools so that he can start to work on his decision.

“I’m going to sit down now that I have time and start to think about stuff and enjoy life,” Dean said. “I’ve been gone a lot and haven’t been able to be a kid. I want to enjoy myself.”

Dean had set July 4 for his decision but now thinks he’ll push that date back to give him ample time to make his choice.

“I want to make sure in my heart I choose the right place,” said Dean who added there is no leader between the two. “I’m just trying to figure things out right now. I don’t have any problems leaving the state. It’s more about a four to five year commitment, it’s not about right now.”

Dean said it is possible he’ll visit Mississippi State again before his decision though he added he’s “kind of tired of going places.”