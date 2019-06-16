Explosive tight end recruit ‘loved’ Gamecocks visit, plans to return next week

Bobby Bentley excited for challenge of coaching tight ends South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach Bobby Bentley moved from running backs coach to tight ends this offseason. He'll work with Kiel Pollard, Evan Hinson Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach Bobby Bentley moved from running backs coach to tight ends this offseason. He'll work with Kiel Pollard, Evan Hinson

Notasulga, Alabama tight end Eric Shaw was back at South Carolina over the weekend with his family for his official visit. He also visited for the spring game. Shaw has the Gamecocks in his top seven, and he said this visit certainly solidified their place among his favorites.

“Everything was great, I can’t lie,” Shaw said. “The facilities, the coaches, the players. I loved everything about it.” Running back Kevin Harris served as his player-host.

Shaw also is a prospect as a linebacker but the Gamecocks are focused on him as a tight end, and his discussions with Will Muschamp focused on him helping the Gamecocks in that role.

“We talked a lot and he said I’m a great fit for what they run,” Shaw said. “I love it. They use their tight end like another wide receiver. They put him in a lot of different spots.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Shaw said he already liked USC a lot coming into the visit and the weekend keeps them in a contending role. And he might be back next weekend for a camp workout so he can catch passes from committed quarterback Luke Doty.

“They were already pretty high, but the way they use their tight ends, it’s perfect,” he said.

He also has Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M on his short list. He said he definitely needs to visit there since he hasn’t been there, and he’s also looking at a possible visit to LSU. He’d like to make his decision before his season.