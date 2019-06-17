Blue chip Gamecocks target visits ‘Bama, could see USC again before decision

Four-star lineman breaks down South Carolina’s recruitment of him The South Carolina Gamecocks football team is working to recruit Dudley High School defensive end Myles Murphy out of North Carolina Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Carolina Gamecocks football team is working to recruit Dudley High School defensive end Myles Murphy out of North Carolina

South Carolina defensive end target Myles Murphy of Greensboro, N.C. made an official visit to Alabama over the weekend. That visit followed earlier officials to Florida and USC and precedes one to North Carolina this weekend. All the schools offer nice facilities and good educational opportunities, but Murphy saw some things at Alabama the others can’t match.

“They just flash a lot of trophies and rings,” Murphy said. “Other facilities I went through was like equipment. There’s is just like fancy, for like national championships and all that.”











Murphy, as he did on his previous stops, got the chance to visit with the head coach. In the case of Alabama, that means Nick Saban. Murphy found Saban to be just like the guy he’s seen on TV.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW







“It was good,” he said of the meeting. “He’s a good person. He’s like a serious person, though. Much different than other head coaches. I look at it like him being who he is, him acting the way he is. He knows who he is.”











Murphy said he will follow through on his plans to take an official visit to North Carolina this weekend. And that will be his final visit. After that, it will be decision time and he’s looking at early to mid-July for that.







“They all stand as one, I feel the same on each one of them,” Murphy said. “It’s going to be one small thing that’s going to separate one away from me making my decision. Like how I feel about the team and the coaches, and the facilities and all the people around there.”











Murphy said he hears from South Carolina every day and it’s possible he could return to USC for another visit before his decision. He said the USC and Alabama visits really stand out to him, though he said he also liked the Florida visit.