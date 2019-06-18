South Carolina sitting high on the list for Florida speedster

Phil Kornblut

Deerfield Beach, Florida wide receiver Deajaun McDougle (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) has set an official visit to South Carolina for this coming weekend. It will be his first official visit though he’s taken several unofficial visits, including one to USC in January. He’s hoping to dive deeper into the Gamecock program and the university on this trip with his mother and grandmother.

“My first visit was OK. I didn’t get to see as much, but the atmosphere and everything was great,” McDougle said. “I just need to get up there and meet the rest of the staff and get a good communication with them. I think they are going to try to show me something big this weekend, so I’m excited for that. They’ve been recruiting me pretty hard.”

McDougle said he can play the slot or the outside receiver spots. His best 40 time has been a 4.51. Last season he had 65 catches for 856 yards and eight touchdowns. He said his conversations with the Gamecocks have led him to believe there’s a spot for him in their offense.

“I can come in and be an immediate impact and they can surround the offense around me, but I have to come in and learn and observe right away,” he said. “They are definitely at the top of my list, I’m just waiting it out to take the rest of these four officials and then I’ll be able to decide. I don’t necessarily have a leader but they are definitely in the top five. I’m going to Purdue, I’m going to Ohio State, I’m going to Oregon and then I’m going to Maryland.”

Some of McDougal’s other listed offers are Clemson, Michigan, UCF, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida, Miami and Kansas. He said he is working on making his decision in August, and he will sign in December and graduate early.

Notes:

A third tight end who was being recruited by USC said Monday night he is no longer on their board because he was told they have a commitment at the position. As a result, his plans to camp there last week were nixed. This prospect has Texas, Vanderbilt and Louisville offers. Last week two other tight ends said they were told the same by the Gamecocks. One of USC's top TE targets, Eric Shaw, visited last weekend.

South Carolina safety target Janari Dean of Batesville, Mississippi committed to Mississippi State Monday night. He took his official to USC over the weekend.
USC offensive line commitment Issiah Walker of Miami plans to visit USC again this weekend.
Byrnes running back Rahjai Harris was offered by West Virginia.
Tyrone, Ga., cornerback Joey Hunter is down to South Carolina, Mississippi State, Syracuse and Texas A&M. He has an official to USC set for this weekend. He visited A&M unofficially last week.
Lilburn, Goergia 2022 QB Terian Williams plans to camp at USC this weekend.
