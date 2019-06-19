Georgia defender surprised by South Carolina, growing close with USC coaches

Will Muschamp talks Williams-Brice upgrades, recruiting South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses football in Rock Hill and Gamecocks recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses football in Rock Hill and Gamecocks recruiting.

Tyrone, Georgia cornerback Joey Hunter (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) has set July 2 for his commitment announcement. This weekend he will take his first and final official visit prior to his announcement, and that will be to South Carolina. The Gamecocks have been in his top seven along with Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Pitt, Vanderbilt, Boston College and Syracuse.

Hunter also visited USC a couple of weeks ago for a camp so he already has a good idea about the school.

“The facilities and campus are beautiful,” Hunter said. “I was surprised with where it was. I thought it was going to be more like the country, but it wasn’t really rural, and I really like that. And with the coaching staff, I like that it’s a defensive minded coaching staff. Coach Muschamp is a very defensive minded guy. Coach T-Rob is a great defensive back coach, one of the best in the country. It’s a lot to look forward to, the coaching staff over there.”

Hunter has built a good relationship with Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson, and the idea of possibly playing for them is highly appealing to him.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I’m real close with Coach T-Rob, Coach Muschamp, I talk to both of them every day, so I’ve got a real good relationship with South Carolina,” Hunter said. “I like the coaching staff and I like the environment around the players, too. That’s a lot to look forward to at the University of South Carolina.”

And apparently Muschamp and Robinson are looking forward to possibly having Hunter in their secondary. They have found a lot to like in his play based on what they saw on camp and on film.

“Coach Muschamp and Coach T-Rob both told me that my physicality and my ball skills, that’s what they really like,” he said. “And my ability to play different positions all over the field. I appreciated that, getting to go out there and showcase my different abilities at different positions.”

Hunter said cornerback and nickelback are his primary positions, with safety being a third choice. He said there is no leader going into the weekend and all the schools are recruiting him hard with calls every day.

Last season Hunter 49 tackles with three interceptions.