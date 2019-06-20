Phil Kornblut Gamecocks commit is enjoying recruiting process, will be at USC this weekend

Miami offensive lineman Issiah Walker continues to stick with his long standing commitment to South Carolina. Since he made his pledge over a year ago, Walker has continued to draw major recruiting interest, especially from the Florida schools. He visited Miami twice last week alone. He’s also been to Florida, Florida State and UCF. Yet, his commitment to the Gamecocks remains firm.

This week Walker is returning to USC for the second time this year. He is coming in Friday with some coaches and teammates and plans to hang out with his Gamecock coaches. Saturday he will participate in the final Will Muschamp camp of the month going through some drills for offensive line coach Eric Wolford. Sunday, he and his group will head back to Florida.

Walker has kept Gamecock fans on edge with his visits to other programs. But he said the Gamecock coaches understand what he’s doing and haven’t asked him to stop.

“I’m just enjoying the process and taking visits,” Walker said. “I told Muschamp I was going to take visits but I was still committed. It’s not like I’m going to decommit, it’s not like that. ... I’m just seeing more. That’s pretty much the way it is.”

And, Walker said, his commitment is as firm now as it was when he made it in May 2018.

“Oh yeah,” Walker said. “It’s been strong since I met Coach Wolf (Eric Wolford). It’s always been strong and I’ve always felt comfortable with all coaches and players at the school.”

The Florida schools have tried their best to convince Walker to stay in state, but at this point, that’s not his plan.

“At first it was Florida a couple of months ago,” he said. “But in the back of my mind it was always South Carolina. Nobody has gotten me to that point where I want to flip.”

And hometown Miami?

“Just a little bit,” Walker said. “You know they are right down the street. At the same time, I do want to kind of get out of Florida.”

This visit to USC will be Walker’s last before the month long dead period. And he wants to shut down his recruiting before his season, which for him means he plans “to stay committed to South Carolina.”

Notes:

▪ Gamecocks tight end target Eric Shaw visited Florida on Wednesday. He has named a top seven of USC, Florida, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M.



▪ Rochelle, Georgia linebacker Desmond Tisdol plans to visit South Carolina on Saturday his coach confirmed Wednesday. He’ll be in with junior teammate Martez Thrower, a linebacker who will work out in the camp.

▪ USC offered 2022 RB Jordan James of Brentwood, Tennessee.

▪ Saraland, Alabama linebacker Adam Chaney committed to Tulane. He had an early offer from USC







▪ Franklin, Tennessee safety Antonio Stevens committed to Purdue. He had an early offer from USC






