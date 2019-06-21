South Carolina set to host a few key official visitors this weekend

Will Muschamp talks Williams-Brice upgrades, recruiting South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses football in Rock Hill and Gamecocks recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses football in Rock Hill and Gamecocks recruiting.

South Carolina is set to host more official visits this weekend, the final weekend before the month-long dead period. Scheduled to visit the Gamecocks are wide receiver Deajaun McDougle and cornerback Joey Hunter.





McDougle is a smaller, speedy receiver out of South Florida. He had more than 850 yards last season, nearly half his team’s total. He would provide a contrast to the two more powerfully built receivers in the class and the majority of the receivers on USC’s roster.

▪ Other scheduled official visits of note this weekend: South Carolina defensive end target Myles Murphy to North Carolina; Gamecocks safety target Ja’Qurious Conley to Tennessee; USC defensive end target Kedrick Bingley-Jones to Ohio State.

▪ Wilcox County coach Rob Stowe in Rochelle, Georgia confirmed his star LB Desmond Tisdol and junior linebacker teammate Martez Thrower won’t make it to South Carolina Saturday as planned, both are nursing minor injuries, both plan to take unofficial visits this season.

▪ Gamecocks basketball target Earl Timberlake of Hyattsville, Maryland was offered by Miami according to Samad Hines of The Grind.