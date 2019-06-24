Phil Kornblut Gamecock commit Issiah Walker done with official visits, firmly committed

How South Carolina approaches recruiting offensive linemen South Carolina Gamecocks football offensive line coach Eric Wolford explains the Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football offensive line coach Eric Wolford explains the

Barring something unforeseen at this point, Miami offensive lineman Issiah Walker plans to stick with the commitment he made to South Carolina in May of 2018. Walker has never hinted at decommitting despite making several unofficial visits to other schools over the past two months. Those stops included Miami, Florida, Florida State and UCF. He was back at USC for a Friday-Sunday visit including a stint in the lineman camp with Eric Wolford on Saturday.

“It was good, it went well,” Walker said “I performed well. I learned a lot of stuff from Coach Wolf when we worked one-on-one. I have the Opening Finals this week, so he really taught me the pass set, the punch and he worked with me on my legs to get ready for this week.”

As for his commitment to the Gamecocks, Walker said this visit reaffirmed what he already knew, that he made the right decision to begin with and nothing else he’s experienced moved him enough to reconsider.

“I told them I’m done with officials for right now,” Walker said. “They already know I’m locked in with them. I’ve already been committed going on two years now. It’s 100 percent. I actually got to be around the whole O-Line and I bonded with them very, very well.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Walker’s only official visit was to USC the first weekend in January.

Notes:

▪ Tyrone, Georgia cornerback Joey Hunter took his official visit to South Carolina over the weekend. He said it was a good visit and Gamecocks are in good place with him. All seven of his top schools are still in play for July 2 announcement. The others on his short list are Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Boston College and Pitt.

▪ Alabama commitment cornerback Jahquez Robinson (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) made an unofficial visit to see the Gamecocks on Saturday. The purpose of the visit was two-fold. One was a chance to see his mom’s side of the family from Sumter. And the other was to be seen up close by Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson.

“They told me I was a hard worker and they like me as a player.” Robinson said. “They like my combination of speed, length and ball skills.”

Robinson committed to the Crimson Tide in February and he calls that commitment solid.

“I would still say 100%,” he said.

But, he did say the Gamecocks are in his top three with Alabama and Florida. He said he does not have any other visits planned other than his officials.

▪ Virginia Beach 2021 defensive end Naquan Brown (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) landed an offer from USC over the weekend after participating in camp.

“I like the way everything’s set down there, the atmosphere and the facilities,” Brown said. “The coaches down there are inspirational and coaches I would enjoy to be coached by. They said they like the way I can fire off the ball and my speed and ability to get to the QB.”

Brown visited Virginia Tech a few weeks ago and wants to visit LSU, Michigan, Penn State, TCU and Ohio State.

▪ USC also offered Brown’s teammate, 2021 wide receiver/defensive back Myles Alston.

▪ Sanford, North Carolina defensive end Desmond Evans did not make it to USC on Saturday as he had planned because of family activities. He plans to return to USC for the social gathering in late July. He will take all of his officials during the season and won’t release those five until his football season. There is no favorite at this point.

▪ Conway defensive end Tonka Hemingway took an official visit to North Carolina over the weekend. He’s also taken an official visit to USC and plans to visit Duke and Wake Forest.



