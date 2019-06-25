Recruiting updates on two key Gamecocks pass rusher targets

Four-star lineman breaks down South Carolina’s recruitment of him The South Carolina Gamecocks football team is working to recruit Dudley High School defensive end Myles Murphy out of North Carolina Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Carolina Gamecocks football team is working to recruit Dudley High School defensive end Myles Murphy out of North Carolina

South Carolina recruiting target Myles Murphy of Greensboro, North Carolina set his announcement for July 8 He also has UNC, Alabama, LSU and Florida on his short list.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound pass rusher is one of the top players in his state and a teammate of current Gamecocks commit Mike Wyman. As a junior, he posted 53 tackles, 18 for loss, and 10 sacks on a defense that allowed 12.6 points per game.

He had the Gamecocks at the top of his list both when Wyman committed and after his official vist. He has since taken visits to UNC, Florida and Alabama.

He said the staff was recruiting him to the Buck spot, but is now listed at 280 pounds, which might be a little big for that position. He said South Carolina’s pitch revolved around a family feel and preparing him for life after football as much as the NFL.

Notes:

▪ South Carolina defensive end target Reggie Grimes of Brentwood, Tennessee has set Nov. 2 for his announcement. He’s down to USC, Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

▪ Shedeur Sanders, a 2021 USC quarterback target and brother of Gamecock defensive back Shilo Sanders, was offered by Tennessee.

▪ Gaffney 2021 defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was offered by West Virginia. He camped at South Carolina last week.

▪ Hammond 2020 defensive back Fabian Goodman (5-foot-10, 160 pounds) received a preferred walk-on offer from USC.

▪ Dorman point guard Myles Tate was offered by Ole Miss.