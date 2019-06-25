South Carolina surprised Georgia lineman with an offer. He likes what USC has going

How South Carolina approaches recruiting offensive linemen South Carolina Gamecocks football offensive line coach Eric Wolford explains the Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football offensive line coach Eric Wolford explains the

South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford identified Norcross, Georgia offensive lineman Tanner Bivins (6-foot-2, 285 pounds) as a prospect he likes and offered him May 30 making the Gamecocks his first offer. That, of course, immediately pushed the Gamecocks into the forefront of his recruiting. This month Bivins made several camp stops, the last one coming last weekend at USC. That experience further brought the two sides closer together.

“The offer from South Carolina was a complete surprise to me,” Bivins said. “The Gamecocks like my physicality and feet. The camp was a great experience to compete in front of the South Carolina coaches. The camp gave me a great look at what it’s like to be a South Carolina football player. The facilities and coaching staff are top tier.”

Bivins said he also likes the direction of the Gamecock program as year four under Will Muschamp approaches.

”I love what the Gamecocks have going right now, the program is on the rise,” Bivins said.

USC remains his only major college offer at this point but Duke, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Syracuse, Iowa State and Georgia are all expressing interest. He has visited Chapel Hill three times. And earlier this month Bivins also camped at Duke, Northwestern, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Vanderbilt.

Bivins, who also plays on the defensive line and is a wrestler, plans on return visits to USC, Georgia and North Carolina this fall.