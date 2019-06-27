‘A very good visit’: Frank Martin delivers consistent message to top recruit PJ Hall

What’s it like to have over 20 scholarship offers? PJ Hall explains Dorman forward PJ Hall, South Carolina’s top player in 2020 class, updates his recruitment on June 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dorman forward PJ Hall, South Carolina’s top player in 2020 class, updates his recruitment on June 21, 2019.

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin completed the Dorman High double by hosting P.J. Hall and his parents Thursday for an unofficial visit.

Last week, Hall’s teammate and point guard Myles Tate was in for an unofficial visit. They’re regarded as the state’s top prospects for the upcoming class, and Martin has made them top priorities.

“It was a very good visit,” the 6-foot-9 Hall said. “We were shown around the campus a little more and had a fun photo shoot as well. And we got to spend quality time with the staff as well.”

That time included some direct talk with Martin, who got another chance to present Hall with his pitch for why his program would be his best fit.

“It was the same message of playing in front of your home state, in front of people that love you,” Hall said. “He also talked about how much he will develop my game even from what it is right now.”

Hall has had a lot of exposure to the Gamecocks via visits to Columbia and the coaches tracking his every move on the AAU circuit. The Gamecocks have a place at the table with him as he goes through the decision making process, and Thursday’s visit helped them hold on to that spot.

“They didn’t move it up or down, but I did have a great time,” Hall said. “USC stands well with me.”

Hall has been working with a top group of USC, Clemson, Florida, Virginia Tech and Tennessee. He has taken official visits to Clemson and Florida.