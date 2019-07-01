Speedy Columbia-area receiver back on the recruiting market after Va. Tech decommit

Jalin Hyatt makes one-handed grab to seal Dutch Fork victory Dutch Fork sophomore receiver Jalin Hyatt made a 1-handed catch to seal the 34-19 win over Spring Valley. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dutch Fork sophomore receiver Jalin Hyatt made a 1-handed catch to seal the 34-19 win over Spring Valley.

Dutch Fork wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (6-foot-2, 165 pounds) is one of the top prospects in the state for the 2020 market. He’s also one of the fastest. He committed to Virginia Tech in February at a time when the Hokies were one of his lone offers. Since then, Hyatt has seen a marked increase in offers and Sunday night he announced a decommitment from the Hokies.

“Though Virginia Tech still tops my list,” Hyatt wrote on Twitter, “I would like to explore other options I am blessed to have. Choosing a school and program is a life-changing and important decision, and I need to make sure I make the best decision for me and my family.”

Asked if this opens the door for USC and/or Clemson to become involved once again, Hyatt replied, “We’ll see.” Neither has offered.

But Hyatt has picked up offers from Miami, Oregon, West Virginia, Florida, Penn State, Wake Forest, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia and Duke. He visited Clemson for three games last season. He also visited Duke and Virginia Tech, and he was back at Tech in January.

Last season Hyatt caught 71 passes for 1,316 yards and 21 touchdowns.