Gamecock recruiting target has made his decision between USC, one other SEC team

Tyrone, Georgia corner Joey Hunter is set to announce his commitment on Tuesday.

His only official visit was to South Carolina on June 22. He also has made unofficial visits to Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Colorado. Hunter said Sunday he’s made his decision and will release it via Twitter.

He will post it at 1 p.m.

The choice came down to USC and Texas A&M. Syracuse, Boston College, Vanderbilt and Pitt also were on his short list.

Last season, the well-built corner made 23 tackles with six pass breakups and an interception. He camped in Columbia in June and earned an offer off that performance.





Notes:

▪ South Carolina running back target Tank Bigsby of Hoganville, Georgia told the interviewers at the check-in of The Opening that he will take an official visit to Georgia for the Notre Dame game. He took official visits to USC and Auburn in June. And another USC target who was interviewed, defensie end Reggie Grimes of Brentwood, Tennessee, said he has set his official visit with Tennessee for the Georgia game October 5. He has visited USC and previously set his official to Alabama for the Southern Miss game September 21.

▪ Former Miami defensive end commitment Donell Harris of Miami named a top five of Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M. He visited Clemson and South Carolina in June. Harris is reclassifying for the 2020 class.





▪ South Carolina 2021 quarterback target Colten Gauthier of Dacula, Georgia said he does not plan to make his decision this summer and is looking more at the fall.

”We’ll be coming to a game this season (at USC) then will hopefully make a decision then,” Gauthier said.

His offers include USC, Miami, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Vandy, UCF, West Virginia, UCF, Syracuse, Kentucky, Colorado, Duke and Boston College.

▪ The Gamecocks made the top 15 with 2021 wide receiver Demario Williams along with Arkansas, West Virginia, Alabama, Michigan, Arizona State, Georgia, Florida State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, LSU, Florida, Miami and Tennessee.

▪ Janesville, Wisconsin 2022 infielder Keegan Knutson committed to USC. Perfect Game wrote this review of Knutson following a 2018 showcase: “Primary shortstop, takes short steps to the baseball, hands play out in front, full arm action getting on top of throws into release, average arm strength with throws around the bag, topped out at 77 mph across the diamond. Secondary righthanded pitcher, pitches exclusively out of the stretch, long arm action up to a 3/4 arm slot, short stride down the mound, could utilize lower half more into delivery for added arm strength, lands closed. Fastball topped out at 74 with occasional life, curveball has 12-to-6 shape. Also took reps in the outfield and did so well, fields the baseball out in front coming through the ball with good energy, quick feet and and releases the baseball quickly, topped out at 81 mph from the outfield with plenty of accuracy to the bag. Righthanded hitter, very spread out stance with a high hand set to start, leg lift trigger, steep downhill plane to the baseball, gets the bat head out to a flat plane, showed some barrel ability up the middle, creates some bat speed but could loosen the swing some for more improved pop.”

▪ Gamecocks outfield signee James Nix, a 35th-round pick of the Astros, decided to sign with Houston according to John Whittle of the TheBigSpur.