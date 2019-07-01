Phil Kornblut Big junior college wide receiver ‘feeling good’ about South Carolina football

Copiah-Lincoln Community College wide receiver Malik Heath took an official visit to South Carolina in early June. He left that visit feeling good about the Gamecocks and encouraged that head coach Will Muschamp wanted him in the program. Nearly a month later, Heath still feels good about the Gamecocks and their interest in him.

“Me and Coach BMac (Bryan McClendon) have been texting every now and then,” Heath said. “They are in my top three and everything is good with South Carolina. Florida and Mississippi State are also in my top three.”

At 6-3 and 210 pounds. Heath is a big receiver, along the lines of the Gamecocks’ senior star Bryan Edwards. The Gamecocks are seeking to fill that hole in the receiving corps for 2020 and that’s one of the reasons Heath is on their radar.

“They just like me as a physical receiver and that receiver that can stretch the defense,” Heath said. “They think I can come in and play right away.”

Heath is a former Mississippi State signee. He has an official visit set with Florida for September 21. He said there is no timeline for his decision and no overall leader.

Last season he caught 28 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns.