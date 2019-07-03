For the moment, one of Gamecocks’ top competitors for blue chip linebacker is out

Will Muschamp talks Williams-Brice upgrades, recruiting South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses football in Rock Hill and Gamecocks recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses football in Rock Hill and Gamecocks recruiting.

South Carolina has been fighting Auburn for linebacker Desmond Tisdol of Rochelle, Georgia. Tisdol has said little about it all publicly, but he does share insight with his coach Rob Stowe. So, Auburn added another linebacker commitment Tuesday and immediately reports sprang up that the Tigers had no more room for Tisdol. That may or may not be the case according to Stowe.

“As of now, Auburn is out, but all could change tomorrow. Literally,” Stowe said Tuesday night. “I think he won’t commit to anybody until fall. That’s me talking. I would feel South Carolina is, as has been, in conversation.”

And conversation with Auburn, according to the coach, may not be over either. He said the Tigers are to revisit the Tisdol situation after the holiday.

“They are discussing next week,” he said.

Tisdol is one of the nation’s top linebacker prospects. He visited USC in January, for the spring game in April, and for an unofficial visit in June. But he’s also been to Auburn several times as well.

Notes:

▪ South Carolina running back commitment Marshawn Lloyd, interviewed at The Opening Finals by Kipp Adams of Georgia’s 247Sports site, said Georgia remains on him hard, and he said Georgia running back coach Dell McGee told him he’s not concerned with his Gamecock commitment because McGee does not believe he will stick to it. Lloyd told Adams he remains committed to South Carolina right now “and I will see where it goes from there.” Lloyd said McGee has given him a lot to think about regarding Georgia and its RBU reputation. He said he hopes to take an official visit to Georgia.



▪ Punter Kai Kroeger, who landed a South Carolina offer in June, plans a return visit to USC in late July. He has talked with Gamecocks recruiter Coleman Hutzler a couple of times. He plans to make his decision before his season. He has no other visits planned right now.